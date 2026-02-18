Jets QB Plans Take Turn That Could Push Out Tyrod Taylor

It certainly sounds like the New York Jets are going to reimagine the quarterback room this offseason.

The quarterback position has been a significant talking point for the organization this offseason. Justin Fields was benched in 2025 and it’s unclear if he’ll return. Brady Cook is under contract and arguably isn’t the answer. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While breaking down the Jets’ list of free agents, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that New York initially indicated that it was open to bringing Taylor back, but things have changed with Frank Reich taking over as offensive coordinator.

Will any quarterback return in 2026?

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Tyrod Taylor, quarterback," Cimini wrote. "The Jets told Taylor at the end of the season that they're interested in running it back, but the landscape has changed since then. There's a new offensive coordinator (Frank Reich) and a new system to be installed, and they're expected to prioritize other quarterbacks in free agency and in potential trades.

"Taylor, whose contract voided Friday, will be 37 for the season. He has battled myriad injuries in recent years, including knee and groin issues last season."

Taylor spoke about his time with the Jets throughout Super Bowl Week and made it clear that he is open to the idea of coming back in 2026.

"Yeah, we spoke over our exit meeting," Taylor said when asked if he's spoken to the Jets about what's next. "I haven't had any conversations since then. Also, have been around this long enough to know that sometimes conversations in January change as the offseason goes. But, I'm sure at some point we'll connect here within the next few weeks.

"Get through the Super Bowl and get through February. But looking forward to engaging in those talks. I would love to be back. I want to be a part of the change. I know we have a lot of special guys within that locker room. I've been a part of culture change ... throughout my career and I would love to be a part of a second one."

Based on Cimini's report, it doesn't sound like he will be back in 2026, though. Things could change, for sure, but it sounds like the room will look different.

More NFL: Jets Gets Murky Quincy Williams Update Before Free Agency