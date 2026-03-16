Justin Fields Trade Could Lead Jets to Free Agent Giants QB as Backup

The New York Jets had one of the worst quarterback situations in all of football last season, as Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook formed one of the worst possible quarterback situations in New York.

But the Jets recently shocked the NFL world when it was reported that they agreed to a trade that will send Fields and $7 million to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth round pick, per multiple reports including one from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City."

This deal was a huge steal for the Jets, who were likely going to release Fields and pay him $10 million if they couldn't find a trade partner.

Jets need a new backup QB after Justin Fields trade

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looses the ball on the snap against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But this deal opens up the massive hole at backup quarterback for the Jets.

Typically, the backup quarterback slot is looked past for the teams with franchise quarterbacks. But the Jets don't have that luxury this year. They have Geno Smith, who's better than many give him credit for, but he could still end up struggling like he did last season.

Either way, the Jets desperately need a backup quarterback. Who could they turn to?

Russell Wilson could fill the backup QB role for the Jets

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim recently listed the Jets as one of the best fits for free agent quarterback Russell Wilson of the New York Giants.

"After Russell Wilson struggled last season and was swiftly benched for Jaxson Dart, he makes the most sense as a backup," Geitheim wrote. "The Packers, Jets and Browns are all teams that potentially could prefer an experienced backup in Wilson."

Wilson still has some juice left in his arm and body, but it would be malpractice for a team to start him without a backup plan. As a result, bringing a player with as good of leadership as Wilson into a young team like the Jets would be a huge win. Wilson is one of the better people and leaders in the NFL. His best days on the field might be behind him, but he could still be a quality backup option for New York.

The Jets need to sign somebody. Wilson could likely be had for well under $10 million on a one-year deal, which means he would fit the Jets payroll perfectly.