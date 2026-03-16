Justin Fields Trade: Jets' $40 Million Experiment Ends With Chiefs Deal

The New York Jets are moving on from young quarterback Justin Fields.

New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal last offseason and he ended up making nine starts with the franchise before being benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Fields' time in New York already appeared to be coming to an end after the 2025 season came to an end. The Jets acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders and that only made Fields more expendable. On Monday, the Jets made the official call. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs are "finalizing" a deal that will send Fields to Kansas City.

The Jets are moving on

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City," Schefter wrote. "Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. Justin Fields now will get ample reps during the off-season and training camp, and could potentially play early in the season depending on Mahomes’ recovery."

Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/HFgFODMi0r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

Fields is just 27 years old. The Jets brought him to town, hoping he could be a solution to fill the starting quarterback job after New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets as a whole struggled in 2025, not just Fields. Things unfortunately didn't work out and now the two sides move on from one another with New York needing to simply release him.

The fact that the Jets were able to get a deal done, especially as reports have surfaced indicating that New York would be moving on is a testament to how Fields is still viewed around the league. He's young and now will join a franchise with high hopes for the 2026 season. With Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL, there's even a chance that Fields gets some playing time.

New York will face off against the Chiefs in 2026 on the road. Imagine if Fields is under center for the team at that time and faces off against Smith? That certainly would be intriguing.