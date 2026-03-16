Jets Hit Jackpot in Justin Fields Trade With Key Details Emerging

The New York Jets came into the offseason with major question marks at quarterback after Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor struggled in a big way last season. But these questions were seemingly answered when the Jets traded for Geno Smith earlier this offseason. They were still left with the tough decision between keeping or cutting Fields.

But the Jets did neither. On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets had agreed to a trade that would send Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes continues to recover from a major knee injury.

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Shortly after, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets would eat most of Fields' money and receive a 2027 sixth round pick in the deal.

"The Jets are getting a 2027 6th-round pick in exchange — and are eating most of Fields' remaining salary to facilitate the deal, per source," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Jets saved $3 million by trading, not cutting, Justin Fields

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looses the ball on the snap against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A few minutes later, Rosenblatt provided another update, reporting that the Jets would send $7 million of Fields' contract to the Chiefs.

"The Jets are paying all but $3M of Fields' $10M guaranteed salary — so they're actually saving more money on this deal than they would've by simply releasing him," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday.

This is a huge win for the Jets. Let's break it down.

Fields was originally signed to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. That means that the Jets would pay him $20 million in year one. Then they would pay him $20 million in year two, but if they wanted to cut him, they would still owe him $10 million.

As a result, it seemed like the Jets were going to eat the $10 million it would cost to cut him. But they didn't. Instead, they traded him to the Chiefs and ate $7 million of his $10 million guaranteed, pawning the rest of the deal off to Kansas City.

They also landed a sixth-round pick in the deal.

Overall, this is a huge win. Cutting Fields would have cost $10 million. Trading him only cost $7 million and landed the Jets a draft pick. It doesn't get much better than that for general manager Darren Mougey.