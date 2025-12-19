Key Takeaways After Jets' Garrett Wilson Ruled Out For Season

The New York Jets have three games left to go in the 2025 National Football League regular season and unfortunately will play them without the services of star receiver Garrett Wilson.

This isn't overtly shocking. Wilson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 9 as he has dealt with a knee injury. Wilson was placed on the Injured Reserve before the Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots. He was eligible to be activated after the Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The team has not activated him and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that Wilson will not return this season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The only guy I will speak on is Garrett," Glenn said. "Garrett is doing a really good job in his rehab but what we're going to do -- just talked to the docs, talking to him -- we're going to hold him out for the rest of the season. He will be ready to go as the offseason program starts and I'm excited about that."

What's next for Garrett Wilson?

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Takeaways From Aaron Glenn's Announcement



This is the right call. If the Jets were in contention for a playoff spot, maybe it would make sense to push it and see what happens. But the Jets are 3-11 and are closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft than they are to a playoff spot.



The fact that Glenn already said that Wilson will be ready to go for the offseason program is a very good sign. The Jets have three games remaining in the season and then it will be time to look ahead to 2026. Wilson is the building block of the Jets' offense. New York has other weapons -- and it would be nice to retain Breece Hall -- but Wilson is the building block. A full offseason of preparation hopefully will have him ready to go for 2026. By then, hopefully the Jets will have a quarterback to build around as well.



Wilson's season as a whole was a roller coaster. He burst onto the scene and looked like a top-10 receiver across his first six games. He had 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns and was on pace to break Jets records and certainly looked the part of the large extension he signed. Then, he was unlucky with the knee injury. Despite this, the extension was the right call. It's going to be another long offseason, but the team knows they have Wilson under contract and Glenn already said he should be healthy for offseason programming. Long-term, this is the right call to hold him out.

More NFL: Jets, Saints Eerily Similar But New Orleans Has Advantage