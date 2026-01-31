Jets Predicted to Pair Garrett Wilson With 21-Year-Old Star Playmaker

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they have a slew of draft capital over the next two years that should help them bolster their roster. The Jets traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner to the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, to garner this draft capital.

The Jets need a quarterback more than anything, but it's hard to imagine they'll walk out of the NFL draft with a franchise signal caller. Fernando Mendoza is expected to go No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders. With Dante Moore returning to college, there aren't any top options at pick No. 2. The Jets will likely land a defensive star with that pick.

But the Jets could get a bit more creative with the No. 16 pick in the first round.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. At pick No. 16, Edholm predicted the Jets would select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to pair him alongside Garrett Wilson.

Jordyn Tyson might already be on the Jets' radar

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Jets probably can’t afford to get out of Round 1 without some offensive firepower, and Tyson brings it," Edholm wrote. "He’s a splash-play machine and a deep threat, although his injury history could be a limiting factor."

The Jets need to bolster their wide receiver room around Wilson. Wilson is one of the top talents in the league right now, but he spent a chunk of last season on the sidelines with injuries.

Adding Tyson alongside him going forward would be the perfect move for the Jets. He's an incredible route runner with the ability to play any receiver position on the field. Pairing him alongside Wilson would create a very talented wide receiver duo.

There may be some people who'd like to see the Jets select Ty Simpson with this pick, but it would make more sense to build the roster up to fit the future quarterback perfectly. It'll be much easier for a rookie quarterback to step into a starting role if the roster is bolstered up for him.

