Kyler Murray's Projected Trade Price Is Good News for Desperate Jets

The New York Jets desperately need to upgrade their quarterback position this offseason, but it's unclear how they're going to address it.

They're likely going to cut ties with Justin Fields in the coming months. At this point, it seems like they're going to need to target a trade for a quarterback because Dante Moore opted out of declaring for the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently linked the Jets to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on the trade block and projected the former No. 1 overall pick would be worth a second-round pick in a deal.

Jets would be smart to trade a second-round pick for Kyler Murray

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) on the side line against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Kyler Murray's days in Arizona appear to be coming to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick was shut down with a foot injury this season, but then-head coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged that Murray would've been benched in place of veteran Jacoby Brissett," Sullivan wrote. "With Gannon fired and a new regime incoming, it feels like now is the time for a full organizational reset, headlined by a Murray trade.

"As CBS Sports' Joel Corry notes, Murray's situation will need to come to a head before March 15th (the fifth day of the 2026 league year), as that's when his $19.7 million base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed. With that in mind, this potential trade could come together early in the offseason. Another factor that could drive a Murray trade is that the quarterback class at the 2026 NFL Draft isn't particularly strong, so teams may be more inclined to target a veteran like Murray."

Murray is the perfect trade target for the Jets, especially if they can add him for a second rounder.

The Jets have plenty of draft capital over the next two years, including multiple first and second round picks. They could use one of these to add Murray, who has plenty of untapped potential left, while using the rest of the picks to fill out the roster.

This would set the Jets up to compete for a .500 record sooner rather than later. They have an offense built for a running quarterback already, so the team wouldn't need to adjust their playstyle too much.

