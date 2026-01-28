Jets Get Projected Asking Price in Potential Kyler Murray Blockbuster

The New York Jets desperately need to upgrade their quarterback position. The signing of Justin Fields was a disaster, and the team is likely going to cut ties with him this offseason.

As a result, the Jets are going to need to add another quarterback this offseason. It's unlikely they find one at pick No. 2 in the NFL Draft, so they'll have to turn to the trade block or free agency. The top target on the market is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but it could be a bit too expensive.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox projected Murray would be worth a second round pick on the trade block and suggest the Jets would be the top landing spot for the former No. 1 overall. This idea, especially for a second round pick, would be worth it for the Jets.

Kyler Murray would be a worthwhile trade addition for the Jets

"Another source believes that the starting price point for Murray will be a second-round pick, per Weinfuss, and that if the Cardinals can move the two-time Pro Bowler, they will.," Knox wrote. "The Jets might be the one team desperate enough to expend draft and cap capital to take a flier on Murray.

"They were widely expected to take Moore at No. 2 overall—the Las Vegas Raiders will presumably snap up Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at No. 1—before he announced he wouldn't enter the draft. With no other QB prospect worthy of the second pick, New York may look to resurrect Murray's career instead."

Murray is the top trade target for the Jets this offseason. He's a very talented quarterback, but he hasn't exactly panned out in Arizona. Still, he's incredibly talented and could pan out with a new team.

Murray plays a very similar style to Fields, which means the Jets wouldn't need to reinvent their offense. They could run the same run-heavy offense centered around a mobile quarterback.

If they can add Murray for a second round pick, it would be a no-brainer. The Jets have plenty of draft capital to trade from over the next two seasons.

