Jets May Already Be Eyeing Justin Fields Successor In NFL Draft
The New York Jets took a risk by cutting Aaron Rodgers and replacing him with Justin Fields. Fields has been decent with the Jets, but the team has been horrible.
With Fields on the team, the Jets are winless. They're 0-5 on the season with a few embarrassing losses. At this point, it doesn't seem like the season is going to turn around this year. Because of that, the Jets could begin looking at potential Fields replacements.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Jets and South Carolina would be a perfect fit for each other in the offseason. This would seemingly end Fields' time as the starting quarterback in New York.
Jets-LaNorris Sellers speculation heating up as losing streak continues
"The 0-5 Jets look like they're heading for the No. 1 overall pick, where there are actually two quarterbacks worth picking. I guess it's a good year to be a bad football team. Out of the top options, I think the Jets land on LaNorris Sellers," Carter wrote. "I don't necessarily think they should land on Sellers as I view Fernando Mendoza as a safer play, but the current Jets coaching staff feels like a group that values quarterback rushing ability, considering the team's current quarterbacks are Fields and Tyrod Taylor, plus Brady Cook is on the practice squad and scored 21 rushing touchdowns in college.
"Sellers hasn't been running the ball nearly as much this season as he did in 2024, which might cause some slight concern, but last season he had 674 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. He needs some refinement as a passer, but he has the skillset to be a very good NFL quarterback."
Sellers is quite a risky quarterback to take at the top of the first round, but he might be the perfect fit for the Jets.
Sellers needs to be polished up around the edges, as he's still developing as a passer, but his upside as a runner and playmaker might make him worth the risk.
These are a lot of similar traits to Fields, so it would be understandable if the Jets wanted to opt for a less risky quarterback like Fernando Mendoza.
Either way, New York could already be eyeing Fields' replacement.
