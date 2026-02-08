NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Star WR to Pair With Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets are in the middle of a full scale rebuild right now and they need to make some big additions to their roster this offseason if they want to begin in the right direction.

Last year, the Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to contending teams at the trade deadline. These two trades landed the Jets a slew of draft capital, including multiple first round picks over the next two years.

The Jets will need to use these draft picks to build their roster back to a contending level unit over the next few years. They hold the No. 2 pick in the first round, as well as four other first rounders over the next two years.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ayrton Ostly of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Ostly predicted the Jets would use the No. 16 pick in the first round of the draft to select Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston. This selection was added in the trade that sent Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Denzel Boston is a solid draft target for the Jets

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after the Huskies comeback victory over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

"New York may wait until Day 2 to take a shot at quarterback and instead continue to build up the offense around him," Ostly wrote. "Boston is a big-bodied contested-catch outside receiver with red-zone upside. He's not a vertical threat but would provide immediate value for what was the league's worst passing offense in 2025."

The Jets need to build their wide receiver room up in a big way. They have Garrett Wilson out wide, but he's their only top talent. Wilson needs a running mate and Boston would be the perfect option.

While Wilson has a very developed route tree, Boston is a more physical receiver who could be used in between the numbers. Boston has quite a bit of talent and could develop into a star with Wilson taking a lot of the attention on the other side. The Jets would benefit greatly from adding him to their offense.

New York needs to build up its roster before adding a young quarterback. Adding Boston would give the team's future quarterback a solid roster to start his career with.

More NFL: Jets Can Find Short-Term QB Solution in 4-Time Pro Bowler