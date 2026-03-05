Next Jets Player Who Could Be Cut

Things are starting to really heat up across the National Football League right now.

We're days away from free agency kicking off and teams are getting ready. We've already seen a few trades around the league, including the New York Jets sending Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans. On top of that, we've already seen plenty of teams around the league announce cuts to come. For example, the New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that they will be moving on from veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He's someone who has now played for two different AFC East teams and will be a free agent. The Jets have a hole in the receiver room, maybe they should give Diggs a call now.

Regardless, things are heating up. When it comes to the Jets, though, what could we see next? If the Jets are going to make another move in the short term, one guy who fans should have their eyes on right now is young quarterback Justin Fields. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that Fields will be released "at some point."

Who could be on the chopping block?

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"As for Justin Fields: He’ll be released at some point, though the Jets say they are in no rush to make that move. Tyrod Taylor is open to returning if the Jets want him as a veteran backup again — and keep an eye on Andy Dalton for that backup role too. I predict that the Jets add two veterans and a rookie this offseason."

Now, the Jets don't need to make a decision on Fields right away. They could always survey the quarterback market and if a better option than Fields doesn't materialize, just keep him around. He's under contract for the 2026 season anyway. But if there is any player to monitor on the roster right now as a potential cut candidate, it would be him.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets last offseason and only made nine starts before he was benched. It's unfortunate how things have worked out, but he's just 27 years old. He should have another opportunity in 2026, whether that is with the Jets or not.