Next Steelers Player Who Could Be Cut

Even after releasing offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and tight end Jonnu Smith over the last few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have some work to do on the roster cut front.

Now sitting at just over $50 million in top 51 cap space according to Spotrac, Pittsburgh is already in an advantageous spot financially as it prepares for free agency, which will kick off with the legal tampering period on March 9.

Nevertheless, the Steelers have another player on their roster in linebacker Malik Harrison who is a clear cut candidate and would open up a 53-man spot while simultaneously freeing up more money for the organization as it retools its roster this offseason under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Harrison's First Season in Pittsburgh

A long-time Baltimore Raven who spent five seasons with the organization after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Harrison signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh worth $10 million last offseason.

The 28-year-old sustained a knee injury during the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets, however, landing him on the reserve/injured list.

Harrison was later activated on Nov. 1 and went on to appear in 11 contests for Pittsburgh, starting nine of them.

In total, he recorded 41 tackles while playing 40 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps and 54 percent of the special teams reps when available.

Why Releasing Harrison Would Make Sense for Steelers

Though Harrison isn't making an exorbitant amount of money in the final year of his deal, he's more or less expendable for Pittsburgh as a backup inside linebacker behind Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

If the Steelers were to release Harrison, they'd save $4.750 million against the cap while also taking on $2.040 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

Though Pittsburgh is already well-off from a cap space perspective, as previously noted, Harrison's inconsistencies and struggles in coverage make it hard to justify keeping him on the roster over saving nearly $5 million.

Perhaps Harrison would have more of a path towards stating with the Steelers if the team planned on cutting Queen, which would net them $13.330 million in cap space, but general manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Combine that, "he’s been in contact with the new coaches," and that he expects the 26-year-old to contribute in 2026.

Pittsburgh could do worse than Harrison as a reserve linebacker and core special teamer, but releasing him simply makes too much sense.

