NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Jets Ideal Selection at Pick No. 2

The New York Jets have done everything they could have dreamed of so far this offseason.

They've completely revamped their defense with a slew of additions, including a pair of trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat. They also added quite a bit in free agency. New York swung a pair of trades to send Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs while replacing him with Geno Smith in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

At this point, all eyes might be on the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Athletic recently put together the second addition of their beat writers mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt projected the New York would select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese with the second overall pick in the draft. This selection is becoming increasingly more likely as the days go by.

Arvell Reese is the easy draft selection for the Jets at pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jets’ goal in free agency was to raise their floor by bringing in capable, veteran players — and they accomplished that," Rosenblatt wrote. "They filled a lot of needs, and their roster is undoubtedly better. The goal for the NFL Draft, especially for the first round, should be to raise their ceiling — to find prospects with star potential.

"Reese feels like a no-brainer. He’s arguably the highest-ceiling prospect of any in this entire class. Maybe it’s partially a projection because he didn’t have many sacks in college — but if there’s a chance Reese becomes the next Micah Parsons, the Jets obviously will take that. They need blue-chip players on defense in the worst way."

Reese is the ideal pick for the Jets for a few reasons.

First, he has the highest potential of any prospect in the draft class. Reese is an incredible athlete, given the fact that he was an off ball linebacker who's sort of transitioned to an edge rusher. But this also brings me to the second point.

Reese is versatile, which is going to fit Aaron Glenn's defense perfectly. Glenn has been vocal about wanting to run multiple fronts with his defense. Reese can work as an edge rusher. He can put his hand in the ground on the defensive line. He can also drop into coverage as an off ball linebacker. His traits and profile are as close to a college Micah Parsons as we're going to see this year.

Reese has a rare combination of size, stength, and speed. If the right pass rushing coaches get their hands on him, he could quickly become a force in the NFL.