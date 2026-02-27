NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Big Bodied WR With Superstar Potential

The New York Jets have two draft picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft following the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts last season. And they can't afford to miss with the No. 2 pick or the No. 16 pick in the draft.

The Jets are expected to select an edge rusher with the No. 2 pick in the draft following their decision to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans this week. Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr., and David Bailey could all make sense for the Jets with their top selection.

But there are more question marks surrounding the No. 16 pick. The Jets could go with another defender if one of the stars drop to No. 16. They could also go for Ty Simpson if they like him as a prospect. But the most likely scenario sees the Jets land a wide receiver at this selection.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 16 pick in the first round, Middlehurst-Schwartz predicted the Jets would select Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston. Boston and the Jets had a formal meeting earlier this week.

Jets could take a chance on Washington WR Denzel Boston

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15), right, and defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackles Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Unless Gang Green finds a solution behind center in free agency or via the trade market, the quarterback question could hang over the team for some time – possibly into 2027," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Rather than reach for someone like Alabama's Ty Simpson here, the Jets could set their aerial attack up for long-term success by bringing aboard Boston, a contested catch maestro who would pair well with Garrett Wilson."

Boston is a big bodied wide receiver who excels at the jump ball and in contested catch situations. He's a physical route runner with the ability to dominate smaller cornerbacks at any level.

There are a few other options the Jets could go with at this pick, but Boston would complement Garrett Wilson perfectly. The team would have two potential stars who play the game in two distinct ways. This would allow Wilson to slide into the slot at times if the Jets and offensive coordinator Frank Reich opts to do so.