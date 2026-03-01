NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Star WR Prospect to Pair With Garrett Wilson

There are a lot of holes on the Jets roster right now, especially considering all of the trades they've made over the last year to obtain draft capital and free up a lot of money.

On offense, the Jets clearly need to add a quarterback, but it's extremely unlikely they find their quarterback of the future this offseason. As a result, they shouldn't invest big in the position until next year.

But they still need to add skill positions. Assuming they sign or franchise tag Breece Hall, the Jets will need to add one or two impact wide receivers to help make their next quarterback's life easier.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Podell projected the Jets would land Arvell Reese with the No. 2 overall pick, which seems like a solid projection after the Jermaine Johnson trade. With the No. 16 pick in the draft, acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade, Podell projected the Jets would select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Makai Lemon is the perfect wide receiver target for the Jets

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football's top wide receiver as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner," Podell wrote. "He thrives out of the slot where he frees himself with quickness and agility off the line of scrimmage, well-timed route running and ball skills. Despite being 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, his play style feels bigger than his stature, which is how he regularly breaks tackles for extra yards. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reason Lemon falls this far is his size."

Lemon is a solid option for the Jets in the upcoming draft. He's considered undersized, which could play right into the Jets favor and cause a top 10 talent to drop into their laps at No. 16 in the draft.

Lemon can play anywhere on the field, just like Garrett Wilson. This would allow the Jets to be very creative with their motions and formations, which could make life easier on the quarterback.

Lemon also plays bigger than his size. He has excellent ball skills and is able to make catches through contact. He has a good release, which allows him to get off the line against bigger, more physical cornerbacks.

Adding the USC star to the Jets offense would be a big step in the right direction for New York.