NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Potential Superstar Defender in Round 1

The New York Jets are an interesting team to follow this offseason. Last offseason, they transitioned from the win now approach that came with their two years of Aaron Rodgers under center to a bit of a future based approach with Justin Fields under center. Unfortunately for all involved, the Fields situation ended up being almost as disastrous as the Rodgers situation.

As a result, the Jets finished the season with one of the worst records in the league and opted to kick off a much needed rebuild. At the trade deadline, they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in order to land a haul of draft capital, including multiple first round picks across the two trades.

As a result, it seems as though the Jets will be focused on building through the NFL draft. They have three selections in the top 33 picks of this year's draft.

Peter Woods is a can't miss prospect for the Jets

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL.com's Chad Reuter put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With pick No. 2, he projected the Jets would land Arvell Reese. With pick No. 16, he projected they'd select Ty Simpson. But with pick No. 33, which is often been overlooked, Reuter projected the Jets would land Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

At one point, Woods appeared to be a top 10 pick, but it's hard to value interior defensive linemen.

Still, Woods has the potential to be special. He's an incredible athlete with a high motor and solid physical traits. His box score stats don't jump off the page at you, which is likely the main reason he's falling out of the first round in mock drafts, but his game film is a good reminder of why he's such a highly touted prospect.

Woods could anchor a defensive line in the right situation. With Williams traded out of New York, this could be the perfect situation for him to step into. Pairing him alongside Reese in the same draft class would be a huge gamble for the Jets.

Both of these prospects have high ceilings, but they could easily be busts if the right coaches don't help them develop their game at the next level. Either way, if Woods is available at pick No. 33, the Jets need to take their shot on him.

