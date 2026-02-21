NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Star Defender Instead of Arvell Reese

The New York Jets are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason because they have so much potential to make big moves. They have as much money as any team in the league and they're one of a few teams with multiple first round selections in the NFL draft.

The Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick in the first round, but they also hold the No. 16 pick and the No. 33 pick. With so much draft capital, the Jets can't afford to miss. They have to rebuild their entire roster from the ground up, it seems, and it's going to start with the upcoming NFL draft.

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. At pick No. 2, Filice predicted the Jets would pass on Arvell Reese, who they've been closely connected to, in favor of Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

Jets could target David Bailey over Arvell Reese at pick No. 2

"While the No. 1 overall pick's essentially a foregone conclusion, No. 2 is anything but. That said, this explosive edge rusher presumably will receive serious consideration," Filice wrote. "In Aaron Glenn’s debut season as head coach, the Jets finished 31st in sacks with just 26, the franchise’s lowest total of this millennium. Meanwhile, Bailey just tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks."

A lot of analysts expect the Jets to take Reese with this pick because Reese seemingly has the most potential in the entire draft class. He receives a lot of comparisons to Micah Parsons because of his size, speed, and strength while being able to rush the passer and play in space.

But Bailey is one of the best edge rushers in the country. He's seemingly ready to step into an NFL lineup today, which makes him just as valuable as anybody else. The 22-year-old recorded 14 1/2 sacks last season after recording seven sacks the year before.

It doesn't seem like the Jets could go wrong with either guy. Both have a lot of potential, and both look like stars in the making.

