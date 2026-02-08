Jets Can Find Short-Term QB Solution in 4-Time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets need to find a quarterback more than anything else right now. Their decision to sign Justin Fields last offseason didn't pay off in the way they expected it would. The Jets are likely going to cut ties with Fields in the coming weeks as they look for a new signal caller.

The NFL Draft only has one top franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, and he's expected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the Jets should be eyeing players like Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, and the other signal callers who are potentially available.

While trading for Tagovailoa would be a disaster for the Jets, there are options available that would work out, like the aforementioned Cousins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Falcons are expected to release Cousins in the coming weeks, which would make it a lot easier for the Jets to bring him to New York.

Jets should target Kirk Cousins if he's released by Falcons

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to be released before the start of the new league year in March, allowing him to choose where or if he wants to play in 2026, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "The Falcons recently restructured Cousins' contract with the idea that it would be easier for both sides if the four-time Pro Bowler was released sooner rather than later, giving Cousins the optionality that he wanted and adding financial flexibility for Atlanta."

Going after the Falcons star in a trade would make sense if the Falcons would eat some of his deal. But the best-case scenario would be seeing Atlanta release him. This would give the Jets a free shot to sign him to a one- or two-year deal worth around $10 million or $15 million per season.

Cousins isn't a superstar, but he's a veteran leader who has been through the NFL. He's respected and knows how to operate an offense. The Jets wouldn't be the laughing stock of the league if Cousins was under center. He would provide a solid bridge to the team's next young quarterback in a year or two.

