Jets GM Gives Breece Hall Update Fans Will Love to Hear

The New York Jets are in a tough spot with their offense right now. They don't have a franchise quarterback, and the options are limited this offseason. Their wide receiver room is very depleted, led by Garrett Wilson and not much else. And their franchise running back, Breece Hall, is headed to free agency.

While the first two issues might be tough to address, the Jets have a simple solution to the running back problem: Re-sign Hall.

Though it's simple, it's not easy. Hall should be demanding a contract worth at least $10 million per year for the next three or four seasons and he would be perfectly within his value.

Jets general manager Derren Mougey recently spoke to the media and provided an update on the Hall situation that fans will love to hear.

Jets plan to sign or tag RB Breece Hall this offseason

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) recovers a fumble against Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"Yeah, the tags are an option (to keep Breece Hall). Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece (Hall) around," Mougey said on Tuesday. "I think I've said that for the last year, since I've got here, Breece is a good player. Want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. And, you know, we have a week to find out. You know, if we can't get to an agreement, which, which way we'll go with that tag."

This idea almost guarantees that Hall will spend next year with the Jets unless his feelings drastically change and he demands a trade. But none of Hall's comments in public have made it seem like he wants out. In fact, Mougey believes that Hall wants to stay in New York.

"I do get the sense that Reese wants to be here," Mougey said. "We've had good conversations throughout the season, after the season, so just find a way to do that."

Obviously the dream scenario would be signing him to a long-term extension. This keeps the star running back happy and it provides the offense with quite a bit of stability for whoever the next quarterback is.

But it's easier said than done. The Jets have around a week to get the deal done before they're forced to place the franchise or transition tag on him.