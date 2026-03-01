Jets Eyeing 2 NFL Draft Prospects After Jermaine Johnson Blockbuster

The New York Jets made a very shocking decision last month, as they opted to trade edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

This trade was shocking for a few reasons. First of all, it came out of nowhere. There were no real reports indicating anything was close to a done deal before the Jets agreed to the trade. Secondly, Johnson was expected to be moved, but the consensus was that he would be traded for draft picks.

Still, Sweat is a much better fit in New York, though the trade opened a massive hole at edge rusher in New York.

ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini recently revealed that New York is targeting Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey or Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cimini didn't mention Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., who's expected to be the No. 3 edge rusher in the class behind Reese and Bailey.

"Aaron Glenn's self-proclaimed 'superpower' is calling defensive plays, and he will be doing it with a new-look scheme that could be built around a new edge rusher," Cimini wrote. "The decision earlier this week to trade defensive end Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans reinforces the belief that the Jets will take an edge player with the second pick in April's draft.

"The top candidates are Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey. They might have gone that route with Johnson on the roster. Now it's imperative. Their only edge player of note under contract is Will McDonald IV, whose fifth-year option (2027) is expected to be exercised. A few years ago, the Jets were flush with edge rushers. Now they're scrambling."

Bailey is a bit of a safer prospect. He's been an edge rusher for quite some time and he's much more polished than Reese. Bailey was an All-American talent who led the nation in sacks last year. He was excellent at the NFL Draft Combine, too.

Reese is more of a project, but he has all the tools to be a superstar. He ran a sub-4.50 40-yard dash while he has the strength to move offensive tackles off their feet. He's a freak athlete with the ability to play the quarterback spy, cover running backs, and rush off the edge. The Ohio State product has drawn comparisons to a college version of Micah Parsons.

Either way, it doesn't seem like the Jets can go wrong with either star edge rusher.