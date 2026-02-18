NFL Mock Draft: Jets Select Potential Superstar at Pick No. 2

The New York Jets are in a very interesting spot right now. They're rebuilding and they don't have a quarterback. The team lacks direction, too. While all of these aspects of the game are lacking for the Jets, they have plenty of draft capital to begin this rebuild in the right direction.

The Jets hold the No. 2 pick and the No. 16 pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. They also hold three first round picks in next year's NFL draft. To put the cherry on top, the Jets hold numerous second round picks over the next two years, including the top second round selection this year.

But they can't afford to miss with their draft picks this year.

Jacob Camenker of The Tennessean recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, Camenker predicted the Jets would select Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese after the superstar linebacker put together a huge year in Columbus.

Arvell Reese is the clear selection at pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jets aren't likely to take a quarterback here with Dante Moore going back to school. Instead, they'll look to add a blue-chip talent to their barren roster," Camenker wrote. "Reese enjoyed a breakout season for Ohio State, racking up 6.5 sacks while showing off great versatility playing on the edge and as an off-the-ball linebacker. He's a great athlete and will be a valuable Swiss Army knife for Aaron Glenn's defense."

Reese is the clear choice at pick No. 2. He has generational potential and he flashed it the entire season at Ohio State.

The young linebacker played all over the field for the Buckeyes. He was good in coverage while being excellent in pursuit. Once he got his hands on the ball carrier, they were tackled more often than not.

Reese thrived in the quarterback spy role, as it showcased his speed and pursuit in the best way possible. But his time as an edge rusher boosted his value more than anything. Reese's strength was on full display as he knocked offensive tackles off the spot.

Either way, he's the clear pick for the Jets at No. 2, assuming Fernando Mendoza goes at pick No. 1.

