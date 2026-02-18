Jets Linked to Intriguing Former First Rounder as Next Franchise QB

The New York Jets desperately need to add a starting quarterback over the course of the offseason. They have plenty of draft capital to add one, but this year's NFL draft doesn't have any options that make sense at pick No. 2, assuming Fernando Mendoza goes at No. 1.

But the Jets have enough draft capital next year that they should be able to find their franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. But they need to find an option to slot into the lineup this season and potential compete with the next rookie signal caller they land.

There aren't too many options on the market, though. The Jets will need to get creative in a trade to find the player they need.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could be a landing spot in a trade for San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones this offseason.

Mac Jones would fit perfectly as the Jets next quarterback

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Given the dearth of quality quarterbacks likely to be available this offseason, San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones should draw significant interest. The 27-year-old had a rough stretch between his 2021 rookie Pro Bowl campaign and this past season," Knox wrote. "However, he revitalized his stock substantially while going 5-3 as San Francisco's starter in 2025. Jones threw for 13 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 97.4 quarterback rating. While the 49ers only have Jones under contract for one more season, they're not going to dump Brock Purdy's understudy for nothing."

Jones has flashed quite a bit of potential with the 49ers. He looked very good in place of Brock Purdy last season, likely saving the 49ers' season after they suffered multiple big injuries early in the year. Jones likely wouldn't cost the Jets too much in a deal, which saves all their first and second round picks to select impact players.

The Jets could add a player like Arvell Reese with their top selection and Denzel Boston with their No. 16 pick. Adding Jones as the quarterback after multiple first round picks would put the team in a much better spot next season than they were this season.

