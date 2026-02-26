NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Steelers Star to Replace Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets have made multiple moves to push their team in the right direction going forward. At the trade deadline last season, they acquired multiple top draft picks in exchange for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. These trades push the Jets toward a brighter future. In fact, it already appears as though the Jets won both trades.

On Thursday, the Jets swung another trade that cut ties with a player from their defense. According to multiple reports, The Jets agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans that will send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As a whole, this deal pushes the Jets in the right direction. They were able to land a cheap defensive tackle to plug into the middle of their defensive line in exchange for an expensive, expiring edge rusher. The trade benefits the Jets.

But it's crushed the depth in their edge rushing room. They're going to need to make a few moves to help Will McDonald IV at edge rusher in New York. Fortunately, there's a perfect option on the trade block.

Nick Herbig is the perfect trade target for the Jets

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jets acquire Nick Herbig, 2026 third round pick

Steelers acquire Justin Fields, 2026 second round pick, 2027 third round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig would be the perfect target for the Jets, though the price tag in a deal might be more expensive than fans would like to give up.

This deal would bring the Jets an impact edge rusher to pair with McDonald and potentially a prospect drafted at pick No. 2 in the NFL draft. They would also clear $20 million by trading Fields. Still, it would cost a lot to give up a 2026 second round pick and a third rounder next year.

For the Steelers, they'd be able to replace Herbig with TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Jack Sawyer, among others. They'd reunite with Fields, who could compete for a job in the current quarterback room. If Aaron Rodgers returns, Fields could work alongside Will Howard as the backup.

Herbig might not have the counting stats that Jets fans would love to see, but he's been the third man in a loaded pass rushing unit for his entire career. Playing behind Highsmith and Watt has limited Herbig's ability to be on the field to make plays, but he's still an incredibly talented pass rusher with his best years ahead of him.