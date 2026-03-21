NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land WR From Broncos to Bolster Offense
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with a few big holes on their roster. But they had all the assets to upgrade the roster in a big way. They had as much cap space as almost any team in the league while havign two first round picks and two second round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
The Jets upgraded their defense across the board in free agency and on the trade block. The Jets added Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat in a pair of trades to upgrade the defense. In free agency, they brought in players like Nahshon Wright and Demario Davis.
But the Jets didn't address their wide receiver room, which might be the biggest hole on the entire roster. However, they may have a chance to trade for a Denver Broncos wide receiver after the Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal.
With Waddle on the Broncos, the Jets could look to target wide receiver Marvin Mims in an affordable deal this offseason. Here's a mock trade that could bring this idea to fruition this offseason:
Why this would work for the Broncos
The Broncos don't need Mims anymore after adding Waddle. They have Waddle and Courtland Sutton on offense, as well as a pair of running backs and a dominant offensive line. With that in mind, clearing him off the roster to gain a fifth round pick this season would be a massive step in the right direction. This would allow them to target a position of need with the fifth rounder. It's unlikely that Mims will ever hold more value than he does right now, so a trade could make perfect sense.
Why this would work for the Jets
The Jets need to add a second wide receiver. In fact, they need to add a third and fourth wide receiver, too.
So a trade for Mims would make a lot of sense.
He's an excellent slot option who's dominant with the ball in his hands. Adding a player like Mims to the roster would be exactly what the Jets need considering all the question marks on their roster right now.
This would allow them to draft one more wide receiver in the upcoming NFL draft. Wilson, Mims, and a draft pick would form a very talented wide receiver core for the Jets.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com