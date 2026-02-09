Jets Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

The New York Jets had a tough 2025 season, but now it is fully in the rear view mirror.

The season officially came to a close on Sunday night with the Seattle Seahawks taking down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Now, the offseason is here for everyone, regardless of whether you just won the Super Bowl, or you went 3-14 throughout the season. It's time for a blank slate and each team will have the opportunity to improve this offseason.

For the Jets, there's going to be a lot of work to do, but fortunately they have months ahead to get the job done.

With that being said, let's take a look at where things stand for the franchise and what needs to change.

The Jets have a long offseason ahead

Roster Breakdown



There's a lot of work to do here. On offense, the Jets have questions at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and guard. Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent and both Justin Fields and Brady Cook are up in the air. Fields is under contract but was benched. Cook was the No. 3 quarterback and shouldn't be the team's No. 1 or No. 2 in 2026. At running back, the Jets have been fortunate to have Breece Hall, but he's a pending free agent. The easy solution would be to bring him back. At receiver, the Jets have Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell as the top two options. John Metchie III is a pending restricted free agent. The Jets need to add a clear No. 2 receiver this offseason. At guard, John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are pending free agents.



On defense, the Jets need at least one or two pass rushers. With Quinnen Williams gone, it wouldn't hurt to add a defensive tackle with Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs. The same can be said about cornerback with Sauce Gardner gone. Outside of the pass rush and the cornerback spot, the Jets need a safety as well.

Trade Ideas



When it comes to the trade block, the most obvious option would be quarterback. Two names to watch are Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, if he comes out of retirement. If the San Francisco 49ers try to trade Brandon Aiyuk this offseason rather than releasing him, he's another guy the team should at least consider at wide receiver.

Draft Needs



The Jets' biggest needs right now are the pass rush (linebacker/edge rusher), quarterback and wide receiver. The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. It would be a shock if it weren't for a high-end defensive talent, unless they traded the pick. From there, the Jets have the No. 16 pick, No. 33 pick and the No. 44 pick in the first two rounds. If the team can come away with a quarterback project in that span — like Ty Simpson of Alabama — that would be a win.

