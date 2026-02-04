Leonard Williams says ex-Jets star helped him through tough time in New York

Sam Darnold’s stunning transformation from draft bust to Super Bowl starter has stolen the spotlight leading up to the Seattle Seahawks’ showdown with the New England Patriots. But Darnold isn’t the only former New York Jets first-round draft pick set to take the field for Seattle on Sunday.

Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams is preparing to play in his first Super Bowl. And, like Darnold, he found success after leaving New York. But during a media session in the lead-up to Sunday’s championship clash, Williams revisited his early days in the league. When asked to name a former Jets teammate who helped him succeed in the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t hesitate.

“Demario Davis,” Williams responded, per Roundtable Sports. “At the time I was really young and it was hard for me to find my place in this career. Especially in New York where the media was- it was a lot. [Davis] was really strong in his faith and a really grounded man and I think he really helped me calm down as a rookie.”

Leonard Williams credits Demario Davis for NFL adjustment

Dec 13, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Titans 30-8. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Davis was entering his fourth season in the league when the Jets selected Williams sixth overall in the 2015 draft. New York’s defense finished fourth in total yards allowed that year, as the team fell just short of the playoffs at 10-6. It was the Jets’ last winning season to date.

After a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns, Davis was back in New York in 2017. However, the team struggled, finishing 5-11 as the defense ranked 25th in total yards allowed.

The Jets once again let Davis walk in free agency in 2018. Then Williams was traded to the New York Giants at the deadline in 2019 before ultimately landing with the Seahawks in 2023.

The 11th-year veteran has found a home in Seattle, anchoring a ferocious Seahawks defense. But Williams’ experience with the Jets ultimately helped prepare him for success in the NFL.

“I learned to just not focus on all the noise. I think sometimes when you’re in New York and those big markets there’s a lot of media, a lot of stuff pulling your attention away from football. And when I was young, I was giving into it. I wanted to be a part of the lifestyle and all those things,” Williams acknowledged.



