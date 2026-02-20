Ohio State Star Getting Buzz as Jets' No. 2 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded two of their best players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, at the 2025 NFL trade deadline to land a haul of draft capital. These two trades kicked off their rebuild in a huge way.

Now, the Jets can't afford to miss with the first-round picks they have over the next two seasons. They have the No. 2 pick and the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they need to land two talented players or else the rebuild will be off to a rocky start.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested that Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese could be the selection at pick No. 2 in the NFL draft.

Arvell Reese is the clear selection at pick No. 2 for Jets

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Reese has the highest ceiling of this group, and potentially anybody in this draft writ large. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as the No. 1 prospect in this class for a reason," Rosenblatt wrote. "He’s impressive across all physical and athletic metrics, and his ceiling feels extremely high considering the way the Buckeyes used him in college, predominantly as an off-ball linebacker.

"That’s partially why his 2025 stats don’t jump off the page (10 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, zero interceptions). Do you know who else was used in that way at the collegiate level and, as a result, had similarly modest production? Micah Parsons, who had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in his last year at Penn State. Reese would be a fun toy for Aaron Glenn to play with as he takes over the defense."

Reese seems to be the consensus pick for the Jets here.

He has superstar potential with the ability to play all over the field for whichever team selects him. At Ohio State, Reese played as an off ball linebacker while doubling as an edge rusher. He did a lot of quarterback spying when Ohio State played mobile quarterbacks and he was excellent in that role.

The young star has the strength and speed to make plays that other prospects can't. He often knocks offensive lineman off the spot with his brute strength while having the speed to keep up with running backs on the outside.

Reese is practically the consensus selection at this point. While something could change in the coming weeks, Reese seems like the favorite to land with the Jets.

