One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt Jets the Most

The New York Jets have done a lot of things right this offseason.

In fact, it arguably has been a very strong offseason overall for the Green and White. New York has added experience to the coaching staff, retained Breece Hall with the franchise tag, added some veteran leadership in Demario Davis, Geno Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and addressed multiple roster holes quickly without breaking the bank. Smith is the answer at quarterback for the short term. The Jets have rebuilt the defense to fit Aaron Glenn's vision, including Davis, Fitzpatrick, Nahshon Wright and Joseph Ossai, among others. New York also has quietly kept solid pieces in town, like Kene Nwangwu and Andre Cisco.

In general, the offseason has started just how the Jets needed it to. But there has been one loss this offseason that will impact the 2026 season: veteran kicker Nick Folk.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Folk wanted to return and New York offered a one-year deal, but he will be kicking for the Atlanta Falcons next season as they offered a two-year, $9 million deal. It's a fair exit on all sides. The Jets offered Folk, who is 41 years old, a one-year deal and the Falcons simply came in with a two-year pact with good money. Folk's return was great and he earned the deal.

The Jets lost Nick Folk in free agency

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) warms up during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kickers don't always get a ton of love, but Folk's loss arguably will be the biggest loss of any so far for New York this offseason. Quincy Williams left in free agency, but adding guys, like Davis, will replace his production. Jermaine Johnson II was traded, but the Jets already have added a few pass rushers and still have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and could add another high-end pass rusher in the very near future.

The Jets followed up the loss of Folk by signing Cade York. He's 25 years old and is 33-of-45 on field goals so far in his young career (73.3 percent). In comparison, Folk has led the league in field goal percentage for three straight seasons. In 2025, he went 28-of-29 on field goals (96.6 percent) and 22-of-22 on field goals. His accuracy was a luxury that the vast majority of teams don't have. So, really, pretty much any kicker in the league is a step backwards.

The 2025 season was a struggle overall for New York, but it had the best special teams unit in the league. That's going to be hard to replicate.