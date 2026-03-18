Post Free Agency Mock Draft: Jets Bolster Defense With Star Edge Rusher

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they came into the offseason with all the assets imaginable to begin a huge turnaround.

The Jets ranked near the top of the league in available cap space, and it didn't take long for them to use it. They added players like Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Demario Davis in free agency to bolster their defense.

They also swung trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat, and Geno Smith. But there's still more work to be done.

Jets still need to add to their defense this offseason

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets need to add to every level of their defense still. They could afford to grab another linebacker and another safety. But they definitely need help along the defensive line.

The Jets could use one more impact player at defensive tackle and one more impact player on the edge. Fortunately for New York, it has four draft picks within the first two rounds of the NFL draft, including pick No. 2 overall.

CBS Sports' Mike Renner recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. At pick No. 2, Renner projected the Jets would continue bolstering their defense by selecting Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese.

Arvell Reese is the perfect draft target at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this month paved the way for the Jets to go edge rusher at No. 2," Renner wrote. "Arvell Reese offers the highest theoretical ceiling of any rusher in this class with his high-end explosiveness and unique play strength for an undersized rusher. The only concern is his limited playing time off the edge."

Reese is the perfect draft target for the Jets, even after signing Ossai.

Reese is versatile enough to lineup anywhere in the front seven, which would make him a weapon in Aaron Glenn's defense in the same way he was a weapon in Matt Patricia's defense at Ohio State.

But Reese's potential as a star edge rusher outweighs his other possible positions. With his size, strength, speed, and agility, the Jets could be looking at the NFL's next star edge rusher.

Still, Reese's versatility would allow the Jets to utilize him, Ossai, and Will McDonald IV on the field at the same time if Glenn wants to.