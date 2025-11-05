Jets Country

Quinnen Williams Breaks Silence After Shocking Cowboys-Jets Trade

Quinnen Williams has spoken out after being moved from the Jets at the trade deadline...

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.
The New York Jets shocked the NFL world at the trade deadline. While players like Breece Hall and Quincy Williams were their top trade candidates, they're not the ones who ended up moved.

Instead, the Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Behind the scenes, Williams had been frustrated with the Jets for months, but he seems rather excited to be a part of a better team now.

“I’m hungry to win," Williams said shortly after the trade. "That’s the main thing. I’m an ultimate competitor. Everything I do is about winning. When I wake up, all I want to do is win.”

Still, the superstar defensive tackle didn't hesitate to share his love for the Jets and their fans.

"New York will always have a special place in my heart," Williams wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms, and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable. I’m excited for what’s next in Dallas and can’t wait to get to work."

Quinnen Williams clears the air on his relationship with Jets coach, general manager

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen William
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though Williams was frustrated, he never seemed to show it. He also made sure to note that his relationships with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn were perfectly fine.

"The relationship that I have with AG, the relationship I have with Darren [Mougey] is still a great relationship," Williams said. "They knew I was frustrated. I think the world knew I was frustrated, being there so long and still losing. But like I said, any ultra competitor, any guy who plays this game to win is going to be frustrated no matter if you win 100 games or if you lose that one.

"The relationship has never broken. I still believe in what AG is doing there is going to be great for those guys, and the leadership that he has is going to be great for those guys. The way that Darren has handled everything is going to be great."

Williams is a star who wants to win. The Jets are headed for a lengthy rebuild. Trading him for the huge haul they received makes a lot of sense, but it's a tough pill for Jets fans to swallow.

