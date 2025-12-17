Jets Giving 25-Year-Old DB Shot With Three Games To Go

The New York Jets' secondary has been taking hits all season and the team made a depth move on Tuesday as a result.

The cornerback room has gotten most of the headlines. Rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was placed on the Injured Reserve on Saturday. Thomas is out now, and the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That's not all, though. Safety has been hit hard as well. Andre Cisco is on the IR right now. His absence has left the Jets with veteran Tony Adams and rookie Malachi Moore as the team's starting safeties. On Sunday, Adams left the contest against the Jaguars due to a groin injury. In response, the Jets made a depth move on Tuesday by signing Jarius Monroe to the active roster and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad.

The Jets were busy on Tuesday

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Jarius Monroe (25) following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"The Jets have signed S Jarius Monroe to the active roster and DB Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir wrote. "Monroe (6-2, 205) was added to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 5 and elevated for Week 11, when he played 12 special teams snaps against the Patriots. Initially signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in May 2024, Monroe appeared in 5 games for the Green & White last season, playing 17 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.

"Mahoney (5-11, 200) signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2024. After being signed to the practice squad in August that year, he appeared in 3 games with the team and played 30 special teams snaps. Mahoney spent part of the 2025 season on the 49ers' practice squad and was released by the team in October."

Monroe has played in one game for the Jets this season and it was on Nov. 13 against the New England Patriots. Last season, he played in five games overall with New York. Mahoney has three games of NFL experience, all as a member of the 49ers in 2024.

