Projecting the Jets Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

The New York Jets are coming off a successful NFL draft by many analysts’ standards, as they filled needs on both sides of the ball. After a disastrous 2025 season, they hope the eight rookies they drafted will make an immediate impact in Year 1.

The draft and the UDFA signing period are among the last items on teams’ offseason checklists, as they begin to piece together their 90-man roster. Over the next few months, the Jets will have some tough decisions to make as they cut their roster down from 90 players to 53 by the end of the preseason in August.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until August to start projecting who will be on the Jets’ final 53 by the time Week 1 rolls around. With the roster pretty much set, including UDFA signings, we take our swing at predicting the initial 53-man roster and the depth chart at each position.

Click to jump to a position:

Quarterback Depth Chart (3)

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik QB3: Brady Cook

Brady Cook Practice squad/cuts: Bailey Zappe

The Jets’ QB depth chart is pretty straightforward following the 2026 NFL Draft. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it known immediately that Geno Smith will be the starter. Smith, who is set to become a free agent after this upcoming season, can entrench himself as the guy for at least a couple more years if he gets back on track after a down 2025 season in Las Vegas.



If that happens, Klubnik, the rookie QB, will spend most of the season developing as the team’s QB2, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. Rounding out the QB room is Brady Cook, who got some playing time last year as an undrafted free agent. As QB3, the second-year QB won’t be active for game days, but it will allow him to continue his development.

Zappe's days as a Jet should be numbered. He’s a good camp arm with NFL experience, but it's tough to see New York keeping him around for Cook or a potential free-agent signing like Cooper Rush or Tyrod Taylor.

Running Back Depth Chart (5)

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis RB3 : Braelon Allen

: Braelon Allen RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

Andrew Beck Practice squad/cuts: Chip Trayanum (UDFA), Sam Scott (UDFA)

We should expect the Jets to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster, as Nwangwu will likely handle kick return duties on special teams. As for the other three running backs, it's the Breece Hall show, who is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, which is incredible to think about given how bad the Jets’ offense was.

Hall is currently on the franchise tag, and the hope among the fanbase is that the team can lock him up to a multi-year deal in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Davis and Allen will likely battle it out for the RB2 job this summer. Allen is coming off an MCL sprain in his left knee, which limited him to four games. Davis had a solid 2025, producing 422 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Lastly, with the Jets’ backfield crowded, Trayanum and Scott, the undrafted free agents, will be the odd men out. However, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Jets keep one of them around on the practice squad at the end of August.

Wide Receiver Depth Chart (5)

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. WR3: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR4: Arian Smith

Arian Smith WR5: Caullin Lacy

Caullin Lacy Practice squad/cuts: Irvin Charles, Isaiah Williams, Quentin Skinner, Jamaal Pritchett, Mac Dalena, DT Sheffield (UDFA), Malik McClain (UDFA)

The days of having to watch Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are over for Jets fans as the team has a much-improved wide receiver corps. Wilson-Cooper-Mitchell is a nice trio of wideouts that will hopefully create big plays in the passing game. New York will also hope to use Arian Smith’s speed, though he didn't make a huge impact as a rookie in 2025.

If the Jets keep five wide receivers, I could see undrafted free agent Caullin Lacy stealing a spot over Isaiah Williams, as he can be used on special teams and offers more offensively. Jets fans also want to see the team add a veteran WR to this group, which could push Lacy to the taxi squad.

Williams and Skinner could be stashed on the practice squad to give the Jets some extra options at WR. Also, keep an eye out for Malik McClain, who is built just like Skinner, but is a tremendous run blocker as a wideout.

Tight End Depth Chart (3)

TE1: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq TE2: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE3: Jeremy Ruckert

Jeremy Ruckert Practice squad/cuts: Jelani Woods

The Jets significantly upgraded their tight end room with the addition of Sadiq in the first round, giving them a dynamic duo with him and Mason Taylor. Sadiq can do a bit of everything and will give opposing defenses something to think about.

Taylor will become the Jets’ TE2, which isn’t terrible, as he’s a massive upgrade over Ruckert, who didn’t provide New York much from a receiving perspective. Last season as a rookie, the former LSU tight end had 44 receptions (65 targets) for 369 yards and a touchdown across 13 games.

As we wrote on the first night of the draft with Sadiq’s inclusion, and Ruckert recently getting a two-year extension, Jelani Woods is the odd man out in the Big Apple. Woods was signed to a one-year extension before free agency began last month after appearing in four games last year.

Offensive Line Depth Chart (9)

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell LG: Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman-Johnson

Josh Myers, Xavier Newman-Johnson RG: Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper

Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor Practice squad/cuts: Kohl Levao, Liam Fornadel, Gus Hartwig, Marquis Hayes, Xavier Hill (UDFA)

Geno Smith must be happy to be in New York, as he’ll be playing behind a much better o-line than he did with the Raiders in 2025. If this unit can stay healthy and play up to expectations, the Jets’ offense should be much better across the board, hopefully leading to more points on the scoreboard in 2026.

As for the Jets’ backups, Anez Cooper, the Jets’ sixth-round pick, stands out. While he’s a developmental lineman right now, he has the skills to be a starter in the future, especially if Tippmann were to play elsewhere in 2027.

Lastly, for the practice squad, we could see the Jets bring back Kohl Levao and Liam Fornadel, who both spent most of the last year on the taxi roster. Levao and Fornadel were handed future deals at the end of the 2025 season.

Defensive Line Depth Chart (5)

DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs

David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr.

T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr. DT: Harrison Phillips

Harrison Phillips Practice squad/cuts: Payton Page, Eric Watts, Mazi Smith, Jack Heflin

The Jets’ defensive line should be much improved with the additions of Onyemata and Sweat last month. Sweat came over from Tennessee in the Jermaine Johnson II trade and is a special player in the middle of the interior defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Sweat had a 74.1 pass-rush grade and 79.3 run defense grade. He also racked up 35 combined tackles, 18 pressures, and two sacks in 380 snaps.

The glaring omission from this depth chart projection is Mazi Smith, and he can thank Darrell Jackson Jr. for pushing him out the door. Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick, did not make an impact after coming over in the Quinnen Williams trade.

After struggling early last season with the Cowboys, the hope was that the change of scenery would turn things around for Smith. That did not happen, and there’s a chance that he could be looking for his third team in his young career.

Outside Linebacker Depth Chart (4)

LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV

Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV Practice squad/cuts: Tyler Baron, Kingsley Jonathan, Paschal Ekeji, Braiden McGregor, Ochaun Mathis

After struggling to get 26 sacks last season, the Jets made it a point to bolster their pass rush in free agency and the draft. In free agency, the Jets signed Enagbare and Ossai, then in the draft, they took Bailey at No. 2 overall. On paper, it's a much-improved group than what New York was putting out on the field towards the end of last season.

As for the practice squad/cuts section, I could see second-year linebacker Baron get stashed on the taxi squad, as he appeared in six games as a rookie in 2025. He had nine combined tackles while playing a little bit on defense and special teams. Baron had his rookie season cut short in December by a knee injury.

Inside Linebacker Depth Chart (5)

MLB: DeMario Davis, Kiko Mauigoa

DeMario Davis, Kiko Mauigoa WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball, Mykal Walker

Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball, Mykal Walker Practice squad/cuts: Kobe King

The Jets made substantial changes to this group, bringing back DeMario Davis, 37, to New York on a two-year deal. Davis will take over at middle linebacker for Sherwood, who is at weakside linebacker after Quincy Williams departed the team in free agency. That said, Jets fans aren’t content with this linebacker room and want to see GM Darren Mougey sign Bobby Okereke in free agency.

King will be the lone cut from this group, but the 23-year-old linebacker could find himself on the practice squad. He appeared in nine games for the Jets, playing mostly on special teams.

Cornerback Depth Chart (6)

LCB: Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas

Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers NB: D’Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee

D’Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee Practice squad/cuts: Samuel Womack III, Tre’ Brown, Jordan Clark, Mory Bamba (UDFA)

New York’s cornerback room looks much improved with the additions of Wright and Ponds over the last several weeks. Wright comes to the Big Apple on a one-year deal after a breakout year with the Chicago Bears, where he became a Pro Bowler.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound ballhawk gave up his share of big plays in the passing game in 2025, but he made up for it with five interceptions. He also recorded two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

New York desperately needs a playmaker of his stature after finishing with zero interceptions in 2025. As for Ponds, he could theoretically start in the slot, but don’t let his size fool you. The second-round pick has the ball skills and demeanor to play on the outside and give Brandon Stephens a run for his money.

With the influx of talent at cornerback, the Jets won’t have a pressing need for Womack III and Brown. But there’s a chance those two guys will find work elsewhere. They have a few years of NFL experience under their belt.

Safety Depth Chart (5)

SS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, VJ Payne

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, VJ Payne FS: Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore

Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore Practice squad/cuts: Dean Clark, Chris Smith II, Keidron Smith, and Jarius Monroe

With the Jets keeping five guys at safety, another position group, like wide receiver, will have to suffer. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Andre Cisco are a solid veteran duo for a defense that needs all the help it can get on the back end. Belton comes in on a one-year deal after spending the first four years with the New York Giants. Belton can play special teams and start in a pinch as well.

Payne will be an interesting roster bubble candidate here as he has the skills and traits to be a productive safety in the NFL. If he can showcase his speed and playmaking during camp and preseason, the Jets will have a tough decision to make at the end of August.

Special Teams Depth Chart (3)

K: Will Ferrin (UDFA)

Will Ferrin (UDFA) P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Thomas Hennessy

Thomas Hennessy Practice squad/cuts: Cade York, Lenny Krieg

The Jets signed Cade York to a one-year deal last month to replace Nick Folk and compete with Lenny Krieg. Folk left New York and signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. York didn’t kick in a regular-season game last year after spending time with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

York should beat out Krieg, who doesn’t have any NFL experience, but I think Ferrin could pull the upset and win the starting job. Ferrin is coming off two stellar years at BYU and has a strong leg. Last season, he struggled from 40-49 yards, making only 2-of-7 field goals from that range, but was 4-of-6 from 50-plus yards out. The last time we saw York kick in 2024, he made 69.2% of his field goals (9-of-13), but wasn’t great from 40-plus yards (2-of-5).

We know what York is right now: a 73.3% field goal kicker. The same can’t be said for Ferrin, who will have chances in rookie and mandatory minicamp to show that he belongs.

Full 53-Man Roster Projection

Offense (25)

QB: Geno Smith

QB: Cade Klubnik

QB: Brady Cook

RB: Breece Hall

RB: Isaiah Davis

RB: Braelon Allen

RB: Kene Nwangwu

FB: Andrew Beck

WR: Garrett Wilson

WR: Omar Cooper Jr.

WR: Adonai Mitchell

WR: Arian Smith

WR: Caullin Lacy

TE: Kenyon Sadiq

TE: Mason Taylor

TE: Jeremy Ruckert

OT: Olu Fashanu

OT: Max Mitchell

OT: Armand Membou

OT: Chukwuma Okorafor

OG: Dylan Parham

OG: Joe Tippmann

OG: Anez Cooper

C: Josh Myers

C: Xavier Newman-Johnson

Defense (25)

DE: David Onyemata

DE: Jowon Briggs

NT: T’Vondre Sweat

NT: Darrell Jackson Jr.

DT: Harrison Phillips

OLB: David Bailey

OLB: Kingsley Enagbare

OLB: Joseph Ossai

OLB: Will McDonald IV

ILB: DeMario Davis

ILB: Kiko Mauigoa

ILB: Jamien Sherwood

ILB: Marcelino McCracy-Ball

ILB: Mykal Walker

CB: Nahshon Wright

CB: Azareye’h Thomas

CB: Brandon Stephens

CB: Qwan’tez Stiggers

CB: D’Angelo Ponds

CB: Jarvis Brownlee

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick

S: Dane Belton

S: VJ Payne

S: Andre Cisco

S: Malachi Moore

Special Teams (3)

K: Will Ferrin (UDFA)

P: Austin McNamara

LS: Thomas Hennessy