Reaction To Jets-Russell Wilson Speculation After Giants Benching
There was a surprising quarterback change made this week in New York, but now with the Jets.
The New York Giants are benching 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. Unsurprisingly, this has immediately led to speculation about which teams could be a fit for the veteran signal-caller.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a story on Wednesday with 10 players who could be on trade block with "potential suitors" for each. Wilson unsurprisingly was on the list and Knox surprisingly mentioned the Jets along with the Cincinnati Bengals.
There's some wild New York Jets speculation
"Projected Trade Value: Conditional 2026 5th-Round Pick," Knox said. "The New York Giants have officially begun a new era. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that New York will start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson in Week 4. With Jameis Winston in the fold as Dart's backup/mentor, the Giants should immediately view Winston as expendable.
"While Wilson has only looked good in one of his three outings this season, he's a very experienced starter who could potentially fill in for one of the myriad of injured quarterbacks for a game or two. Perhaps more importantly, Wilson's $2 million base salary would make him a reasonable target for virtually any team. That's why Wilson makes our list and Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins—who has a $27.5 million base salary—does not. Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets."
Reaction:
This really doesn't make sense for the Jets. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal this past offseason. Fields started the first two games of the season but was knocked out of the second one with a concussion. Tyrod Taylor started Week 3 and gave the Jets a chance to win. New York has two solid quarterbacks on the roster right now in Fields and Taylor. It really wouldn't make sense for the Jets to give up draft compensation for Wilson. There's always going to be speculation out there about which moves teams could make, but this one doesn't seem like a fit at all.