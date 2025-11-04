Sauce Gardner's Parting Message For Jets Fans Perfectly Sums Up Shocking Trade
Sauce Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension to stay with the New York Jets only 3 1/2 months ago. Now, he's an Indianapolis Colt.
Few trades truly shock NFL fans these days, but this was one of them. Reports that Gardner had been traded to the Colts for two first-round picks and wideout Adonai Mitchell hit Jets fans (and neutral observers as well) over the head like an anvil.
The mood around Jets circles was captured best by Gardner himself, as the 25-year-old All-Pro penned an abrupt goodbye on Tuesday to the fan base that saw him develop into a superstar.
Gardner says it all in just a few words
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the moments as reports of the trade were beginning to circulate, Gardner wrote a message most Jets fans likely thought they were safe from ever having to read.
"New York it's been real," Gardner wrote, adding a green heart emoji.
The tweet had well over two million views and 60 thousand likes within the first hour after being posted.
New York now owns four first-round picks in the next two years, and their own picks are likely to be close to the top of the first round, considering their 1-7 record to begin the season. Still, Gardner had said on numerous occasions that he wanted to be a Jet, so it's staggering both for him and the fan base for the relationship to end without warning.
There could certainly be more surprises to come for the Jets in the coming hours, let alone in the months that follow the season.
Quarterback Justin Fields doesn't seem to be the long-term starter, running back Breece Hall is an impending free agent, and No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson has to be wondering whether his long-term extension, signed just a week before Gardner's, means he's safe from being traded at some point as well.
General manager Darren Mougey took a swing on Tuesday, and more swings could be forthcoming. And this move could pay off sometime down the road, but it will be a while before Jets fans feel anything but shock.
