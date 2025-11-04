Sauce Gardner Trade May Just Be Beginning For Jets
The New York Jets are going to look different when they take the field on Sunday to take on the Cleveland Browns.
In the days leading up to the trade deadline, it seemed like it could be a quiet one for New York. Michael Carter II was traded away, but that wasn't a shocker to anyone. The Jets have an in-house replacement ready to go in Jarvis Brownlee and got good value in return. All in all, a pretty low-key move.
With the deadline coming up, all of the signs and reports around the league pointed to massive asking prices for stars like Quinnen Williams and Breece Hall, and therefore it seemed like New York wasn't going to do anything crazy. Well, they certainly flipped that idea on its head. New York reportedly agreed to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and now everything seems to be back on the table.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini weighed in on the Jets and said she doesn't think Hall will get moved, but did raise eyebrows in reference to Williams on "Bart & Carlin" with ESPN NY.
"The Jets have been getting calls on Quinnen Williams and they've been getting calls on Breece Hall pretty consistently over the last, I would say, week and a hafl," Russini said. "Teams are trying to figure, 'Do they really want to make these trades?' And I feel like I've been getting one day a general manager from another team will say, 'Hey, I think they're going to move him.' And then the next day, they'll say 'They're asking for ridiculous prices. No one is going to do business with them.'
Keep an eye on Quinnen Williams now
"So, where we're at just a few hours away, I can tell you that the Quinnen Williams one is the one I'm watching. I think teams around the league right now think that the Jets are at least more open to having a conversation about it then they were just a few days ago. If there’s going to be any movement, I could see that one being it."
With the Gardner deal already behind New York, nothing can be ruled out any longer. If an insider as plugged in as Russini thinks Williams has a chance of being on the move, that's worth watching. It has been said over and over that it would take something significant to pry Williams away from New York.
The Jets found a team willing to give two first-round picks and a receiver in exchange for Gardner. Now, the attention should turn to Williams with the clock counting down.
More NFL: Fallout From Jets-Colts Sauce Gardner Blockbuster Trade