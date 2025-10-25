Jets Handling Quinnen Williams Rumors Right Way
The New York Jets are going to be talked about a lot over the next 10 days until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, but it sounds like one of the team's biggest stars won't be moved unless something surprising happens.
Rumors are swirling left and right. But, the picture is starting to get a bit clearer for the Jets. Earlier in the week, Jermaine Johnson II made it clear that he won't be getting moved and that he spoke to the front office and both sides want to continue the partnership. So, that's seemingly one rumored trade candidate off the market.
On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that teams have shown interest in Quinnen Williams, but the asking price is "massive." The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt followed up and noted that the Jets "are not entertaining" a Williams trade and it would take a "pretty significant offer" to change the Jets' mind.
"Keep an eye on the Jets; teams have been showing interest in DT Quinnen Williams, although New York’s asking price is massive," Russini said.
It doesn't sound like Quinnen Williams is going to get moved
"The Jets are not actively shopping DT Quinnen Williams right now, per sources," Rosenblatt said. "Teams have been calling about him because the Jets are 0-7 — and because of the perception that Williams is unhappy — but they are not entertaining moving the Pro Bowl DT. It would take a pretty significant offer for them to even have that conversation, I'm told."
Williams is a superstar. He's 27 years old and is under contract for two more seasons. The Jets are trying to build something with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Williams is the type of player that can be a centerpiece for a defense. Having Williams, Johnson, Sauce Gardner, and Jamien Sherwood among others as building blocks for this defense will help the team get through this rough period.
The fact that the Jets have a "massive" asking price is good. The Jets shouldn't move him unless they get some sort of game-changing package in return. The Dallas Cowboys got three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Micah Parsons. Williams may not be able to get a package like that, but that's at least what New York should be aiming for. If it doesn't get it, the Jets shouldn't move him.
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Scouting Potential No. 1 Overall QB Prospect