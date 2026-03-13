Each NFL team is allowed to have 30 NFL draft prospects on-site for pre-draft visits in the month leading up to the NFL Draft, and these visits typically indicate that a team is either very interested in a player or has questions it'd like answered.

Take New York Jets offensive lineman Armand Membou as an example. Membou was New York's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, just one month prior, had a "30" visit with the team. But Membou isn't the only one.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson? 30 visit. Running back Breece Hall? You guessed it — he also had one.

The Jets are hosting Tyre West on a "30" visit

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West will be at the facility in Florham Park for a pre-draft top-30 visit with the Jets on Friday, his agent Nicole Kotler of Grady Sports Agency tells OnSI. It'll be his second pre-draft visit after a visit with the Detroit Lions.

West visited the Lions the day after the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine, though he wasn't invited to Indianapolis to participate. The former Tennessee Volunteer was all over the college football All-Star game circuit, playing in the American Bowl before being named a late addition to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman was a four-star recruit in the high school class of 2022, ranked 212th nationally. He played four years at Tennessee and broke out in his senior season, posting 7.5 tackles for loss on the interior to go along with four sacks and one forced fumble.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 290 pounds, West projects to be an early-down defender that can stop the run, something that the Jets lost out on when they parted ways with Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline last season.

West is a player who would fit right in with what defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn is looking to do, and it seems like Glenn and his staff have taken notice of that. If the visit goes well, West may be a player that the Jets target on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft come April.