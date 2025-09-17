Steelers Named Top Destination For $44 Million Jets WR
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline won't come until Nov. 4th at 4 p.m. ET.
Despite this being the case, there's already been plenty of speculation out there already about who could potentially be on the move. For example, each week, Bleacher Report releases a column in which they discuss the top 10 trade candidates around the NFL with potential landing spots. This week, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard cracked the list with the Pittsburgh Steelerrs and New England Patriots being mentioned as possible options if the Jets front office were to decide to move on.
Would the New York Jets consider a trade with the receiver?
"Projected Trade Value: 2026 6th-Round Pick," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said. "After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was active in Week 2—though, likely only because Josh Reynolds was not. He finished New York's game against the Buffalo Bills without a catch. While the Jets decided to keep Lazard this offseason after adjusting his contract, they'd probably be interested in getting something of value for him now. The 29-year-old doesn't appear to be a strong fit for Tanner Engstrand's offense, and he's set to be a free agent in 2026.
"After starting the season 0-2 and watching Justin Fields exit with a concussion, the Jets could see their season slip away rather quickly. Plenty of teams need receiver help, and Lazard is a 6'5" pass-catcher who had 530 receiving yards a year ago. He should bring a bit more than the Day 3 pick swap the Carolina Panthers got for Diontae Johnson at last year's trade deadline. Potential Suitors: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers."
This was a topic that was talked about a lot throughout the offseason, specifically in reference to the Steelers. Pittsburgh obviously has Aaron Rodgers, who has a connection with Lazard. But, after being given permission to seek a trade during the offseason, nothing came to fruition with Lazard. That's not to say something couldn't happen closer to the trade deadline, but nothing seems imminent.
Lazard is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets and will be a free agent after the season.
