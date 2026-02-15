Stephen A. Smith Rips Jets-Kirk Cousins Buzz: 'Have you lost your mind?'

As the conversation has started about who could be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2026, one name that has been thrown out there is four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

The 37-year-old is expected to be released by the Atlanta Falcons before the new league year begins in March.

Cousins has been connected to the Jets numerous times this offseason already and it's only February. It sounds like a prominent voice in the media is not a fan of the idea, though, to say the least. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ripped the idea of Cousins coming to town on ESPN's "First Take."

Who will be the Jets' starting QB in 2026?

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Kirk Cousins on that turf in East Rutherford, New Jersey? Have you lost your mind? Kirk Cousins in New York, in that market? Are you insane? ... You can’t bring Kirk — listen, first of all, the New York market alone, you don’t want Kirk Cousins in there. No, no, no, no," Smith said on "First Take."

"I mean, he barely — listen, you saw what happened with him in Atlanta. You saw what happened to him when he got benched. I mean, you remember when he used to — you like that? You like that? He ain’t said that in a long time. ... He ain’t said that in a long time because he hasn’t had a reason to. OK, let’s get that out the way. You want to hear about Kirk Cousins in New York City, the media capital of the world, with some of the mistakes that he’s made and the injury issues that he’s had as well? Oh no, you don’t want that.”

This was after former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for Cousins and New York.

"Believe it or not, the place where I think he makes a lot of sense is the New York Jets," Tannenbaum said. "Let me tell you why. If I'm a quarterback, the first thing I think about is can I be protected? Olu Fashanu on one side, Armand Membou on the other Joe Tippmann at center, I know I have good protection. Then, I keep Breece Hall. I sign him or I tag him. With Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor, that's a really solid group of young skill players."

Cousins is someone with plenty of experience. Frank Reich has thrived with pocket-passers throughout his career. Should the Jets pursue Cousins or listen to Smith?

