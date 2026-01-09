Two Jets QB Targets Facing Off In CFP Semifinals

If you're a New York Jets fan hoping that the franchise uses the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft on a quarterback, boy is there a game for you to watch on Friday.

On Friday night, the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks will face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a trip to the National Championship on the line. That's all well and good, but what really matters from a Jets perspective is the quarterback matchup.

Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore are the top two projected quarterbacks who could be available in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore hasn't declared for the draft yet, but if he does, he's projected at No. 2 with Mendoza at No. 1. CBS Sports has Mendoza projected as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class with Moore right behind him at No. 2.

The Jets need a quarterback badly

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jets are going to use the No. 2 pick in the draft on a quarterback, it is significantly more likely than not that it would be on Mendoza or Moore, unless New York shocks the world. The draft is a few months away so anything could happen, but these two guys are the top two projected quarterbacks and will face off against one another with real stakes on the line.

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that Jets general manager Darren Mougey has already scouted both Mendoza and Moore in person.

"No word on whether Mougey will be in Atlanta for the Mendoza-Moore showdown (or Moore-Mendoza, depending on your preference)," Cimini wrote. "He already has scouted each player in person, and so have the Jets' college scouts. The draft is one piece to a giant puzzle, one that will begin to come together when the new league year begins in March."

Arguably, either would be a good option for New York. Mendoza has played in 14 games this season and has 3,172 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, 256 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Moore has played in 14 games and has 3,280 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, nine interceptions, 184 rushing yards, and two rushing scores. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this season.

If the Jets are going to take a quarterback at No. 2, it's likely one of these guys. If you want to get an early look, tune in on Friday night.

