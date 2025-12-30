Dante Moore Or Fernando Mendoza? Examining Jets QB Options

The New York Jets are going to have to sort out the quarterback position in the not-so-distant future if they want any chance at turning this franchise around in a timely manner.

New York hired Darren Mougey to be the general manager for the team ahead of the 2025 season and he's done a good job so far. The 2025 NFL Draft class looks strong led by Armand Membou, Mason Taylor, Azareye'h Thomas, and Malachi Moore. The Jets also have swung some intriguing trades bringing in guys like Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, Harrison Phillips, and Jowon Briggs, among others.

The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and although there have been some positives throughout the season, right now the team is in the middle of its worst stretch of the season with just one game left. It's not great now, but it could have a positive impact in the long run depending on how the team handles the 2026 NFL Draft. Right now, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick if the season ended today. There's still a chance the Jets can move up to No. 2, but not No. 1.

What should the Jets do?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield against James Madison during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jets opt to go for a rookie quarterback, the top two options arguably will be 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoz and Oregon's Dante Moore, if he declares for the draft. So, if both hypothetically were available, who would make sense?

Fernando Mendoza



The Jets scouted Mendoza earlier in the season, including Mougey himself. The Indiana signal-caller has been a superstar this season. He has 2,980 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 240 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Indiana got the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs and will face Alabama on Jan. 1 with a chance to advance to the

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (semi-finals).



Mendoza has great size and is listed at 6'5" and 225 pounds. For the Jets, Mendoza may be a pipe dream at this point. He's widely considered to be the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft and with the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders expected to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Mendoza may not be in the cards.

Dante Moore



Moore is someone who has gotten a lot of buzz this season, but it's not a guarantee that he will enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He has been great in 2025. He has played in 13 games and has 3,046 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 196 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He has solid size as well and is listed at 6'3" and 206 pounds. What's a bit nerve-wracking about Moore is that the 2025 season was his first in college with over 10 starts under his belt. He played in five games in 2024 and nine games in 2023. He's also on the younger side at just 20 years old. If the Jets want a quarterback early these two arguably are the top options. Ty Simpson of Alabama is another option but Mendoza and Moore are the top two.

