Mac Jones Pops Up As Intriguing Jets Trade Target

The first order of business for the New York Jets this offseason will be figuring out who will be the team's defensive coordinator in 2026.

New York has begun its search with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the team has requested to interview Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the position that was held by Steve Wilks before he was fired during the season.

Once the defense is sorted out, the most pressing question for the franchise will be the quarterback room as a whole. The Jets don't just need one quarterback, but potentially two. Justin Fields is under contract for another season, but his return in 2026 appears to be unlikely. Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent and dealt with injuries throughout the season. Brady Cook is under contract, but arguably shouldn't be the team's starter or No. 2. Cook flashed some talent and should be considered a project, rather than someone to step in if a starter goes down with injury.

There will be different avenues for the team to consider. The Jets have the No. 2 and No. 16 picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Either could be a good spot to pick a quarterback. Also, there will be free agency and the trade market. ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed the quarterback landscape and noted that one "potential" trade target is Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers.

Should the Jets look to land Mac Jones?

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"Now it's incumbent upon Mougey and Glenn to acquire a starting-caliber quarterback, which might be as tricky as pulling a rabbit out of a hat," Cimini wrote. "The free agent market is thin -- Daniel Jones, Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Malik Willis are the top names. Kirk Cousins could become a free agent; he restructured his contract in a way that forces the Atlanta Falcons to make a decision by March 13. Potential trade targets are Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones, and Kyler Murray.

"The Jets have enough draft assets to be a high-end player in the quarterback market, in the event someone unexpected becomes available (Lamar Jackson?). They have two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, plus three first-round picks in 2027.'

If someone like Jackson were to become available, he obviously would be a better option. Murray is a better overall player, too, but has big money attached to him for the 2026 and 2027 seasons and a club option in 2027.

Jones would be a good fit because he's going to be cheap in 2026 -- he has a salary cap hit just under $4 million -- and clearly doesn't have a pathway to starting in San Francisco with Brock Purdy firmly as the team's starter.

Jones made eight starts this season and finished the season with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He got to spend the season working under Kyle Shanahan, which has helped quarterbacks in the past. Sam Darnold was with the 49ers in 2023 just before he broke out with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

He was a first-round pick in 2021 and was a Pro Bowler as a rookie with the New England Patriots. There's talent there but the system in New England wasn't great. He would be an intriguing dice roll for a season if the Jets don't feel good about the 2026 NFL Draft class. Next year, there will be a handful of quarterback options, including likely Arch Manning. If the Jets aren't confident in the 2026 draft class, Jones would be an intriguing bridge.

