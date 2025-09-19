Jets Country

Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Or Sit 'Em: Jets' Garrett Wilson Edition

Should you start Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson in Fantasy Football this week?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had some question marks surrounding their team coming into the season. After a roller coaster ride of the first two weeks of the regular season, these questions have only grown larger and more problematic in New York.

At quarterback, the Jets leaned on Justin Fields in Week 1. But Fields suffered a concussion in Week 2, while also putting together a horrendous performance beforehand, which leaves the Jets to start Tyrod Taylor in Week 3. Having Taylor instead of Fields under center changes everything for the Jets, their offense, and their wide receivers. It even goes as far as to impact potential Fantasy Football players this week.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently urged Fantasy Football players to sit Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson heading into the Jets' Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL writer urges against starting Garrett Wilson in Fantasy Football Week 3

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"There are multiple reasons to fade Wilson in Week 3 if possible. For starters, he'll be playing with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback with Justin Fields in the concussion protocol," Davenport wrote. "He also faces a Tampa Bay defense that has given up the fifth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers so far this year."

There are plenty of reasons to be wary about Wilson this week. He doesn't have his starting quarterback, and the Buccaneers' defense is quite stiff. There are likely some better options available to play over Wilson.

But on the other hand, Wilson is still the only viable threat in the passing game for the Jets. With Taylor expected to throw the ball more than Fields would be, Wilson could register more targets, more catches, more yards, and more fantasy football points this week than he would with Fields.

Obviously, there are no guarantees, but Wilson is a hard player to fade. He's been consistently dominant in the NFL since joining the league, regardless of opponent, situation, quarterback, weapons around him, or any other factor out of his control. It would be shocking to see him completely flop in Week 3.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He's produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated's "On SI" network among others.

