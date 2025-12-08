Next Steps For Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Per Aaron Glenn

The New York Jets haven't had star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the field for a game since Nov. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson dealt with a knee injury that forced him to miss a few games earlier in the season. He was healthy enough to return for the Browns game, but hurt his knee again and was placed on the Injured Reserve. Now, after missing the last four games. Wilson is eligible to come off the Injured Reserve this week ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will he be ready to go?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn unsurprisingly kept his cards close to his vest on Monday when asked about the 25-year-old.

Will Garrett Wilson return?

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Those conversations are going to be with the doc and are going to be with Garrett and once we nail down those conversations, a decision will be made after that," Glenn said.

Coach Glenn on if Garrett Wilson will play this week pic.twitter.com/kTDtQCTGmV — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2025

Glenn realistically doesn't have to give any update on the young playmaker yet. New York will release its first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday. New York has consistently kept injury updates close to the vest until the Injury Report is due throughout the season. It's not just injuries as well. This was also the case with the starting quarterback position for weeks earlier in the season before New York ultimately moved on to Tyrod Taylor.

What is important to know right now is that Wilson is eligible to come off after missing the required four-game minimum of the Injured Reserve. But how is his knee actually doing? That is information that likely won't come out at least until Wednesday.

New York currently has a 3-10 record on the season, which has led some to speculate that there isn't a point risking further injury to Wilson. That's a fair idea. On the other hand, it would be nice to see a passing game featuring Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, and Mason Taylor with Breece Hall at running back for the front office to see if they should run it back heading into 2026. Hall is going to be a free agent and Metchie will be a restricted free agent.

More NFL: Tyrod Taylor Injury Leaves Jets With Week 15 QB Decision