Broncos Getting Trade Buzz For Jets' $18 Million All-Pro
The New York Jets have stumbled out of the gates, falling to 0-3 after a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jets could look to make some moves in the coming weeks, which might indicate the team is waving the white flag on the year. Players like Allen Lazard and Breece Hall have been mentioned numerous times as potential trade candidates.
Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently suggested the Denver Broncos could look to swing a trade with the New York Jets to acquire former All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams.
Broncos urged to pursue trade for Jets' Quincy Williams
"Alex Singleton has been perhaps the Denver Broncos’ worst starter thus far. The team could use an off-ball linebacker upgrade, and trading for Quincy Williams could make sense," Bassett wrote. "The Broncos wouldn’t want to trade for the New York Jets linebacker until more is known about his shoulder injury. He was just placed on injured reserve, so he will be out for at least four weeks.
"If Williams returns to action soon after that, though, he’d give Denver’s already great defense a significant boost. In addition to Singleton’s struggles, Dre Greenlaw has been battling injury woes. It is possible he will never return to pre-Achilles tendon tear form."
The big issue with a potential Williams trade is his injury status. He's currently on the injured reserve which will sideline him for a month at the very least.
If he's able to return in a big way, the Broncos could pursue this trade, as Williams is one of the better off the ball linebackers in the AFC. When healthy, his speed and aggressiveness make him quite the intriguing talent to add to the roster.
For the Jets, it would be tough to give up on Williams at this point. He's a focal point of their defense, which is already struggling as is. Losing one of the key pieces could send the Jets spiraling when this is supposed to be a stepping stone year for the team.
But if the Broncos overpay, it would be tough to pass up on a haul of draft capital.
