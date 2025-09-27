Which QB The Jets Reportedly Scouting This Week
It sounds like the New York Jets are going to be among a handful of teams across the league taking a look at one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects for the 2026 National Football League Draft class.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Saturday that the Jets are going to be among 30 teams that are represented when No. 3 Penn State faces off against No. 6 Oregon with quarterback Drew Allar being the focus.
"They'll be 30 NFL reps -- including GMs from the Giants, Lions, Jets and Bills -- in State College, Pa., on Saturday for The White Out match-up between No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State. Story on the inflection point for Drew Allar and the entire Penn State program," Thamel reported.
Allar is someone who has already impressed early on this season for Penn State.
Thamel also shared that the young quarterback even has a chance to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"NFL scouts have taken notice, but want to see the overhaul completed," Thamel said. "He's clustered in the top tier of potential first-round quarterbacks, but some skepticism lingers.
"There are two camps on Allar, the camp that sees the talent, athleticism and arm strength and needs more games like USC. And the camp that wonders if he'll take the next step: 'Is he going to be a guy who teases you?' a veteran scout asks. A different veteran NFL scout says Allar 'has a chance' to be the No. 1 overall pick, as he showed great strides last year until the Notre Dame game."
Allar has been good so far this season for Penn State. He has 626 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception through three games. Now, he has a big matchup ahead against Oregon. It's intriguing that the Jets were specifically mentioned as a team that will be in attendance. New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal this past offseason and he's set to return this week from a concussion.
