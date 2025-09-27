Arizona State Standout WR Called Early Fit For Jets
The New York Jets have one of the top overall young wide receivers in the National Football League in Garrett Wilson, but there's a real argument that this receiver room remains the team's biggest need.
New York did a good job this past offseason shoring up the offensive line, adding Justin Fields, and adding some solid defensive pieces as well. The Jets are obviously 0-3, but there's plenty of young firepower on this team to the point where they can turn things around. The receiver room remains a question, though. Wilson is a superstar. The Jets drafted Arian Smith and he has some flashes. Outside of these two, it's going to be interesting to see what the long-term room looks like. Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and Tyler Johnson are other receivers with the team but no one has solidified themselves as the receiver No. 2 behind Wilson.
So, because of that, the Jets' next big move -- whether during the season or afterward should be finding another weapon behind Wilson. This isn't a bold take. It's one that has been talked about a lot already. For example, Bleacher Report's scouting department shared a weekly column on Saturday discussing each team's biggest draft needs and had receiver as the spot for the Jets and tabbed Arizona State playmaker Jordyn Tyson as the top fit.
The New York Jets need a boost
"Draft Needs: Wide Receiver, Defensive Line, and Quarterback," Bleacher Report said. "Top WR Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (No. 5), Denzel Boston, Washington (No. 20), and Carnell Tate, Ohio State (unranked).
"Garrett Wilson has 30 targets through three games with the Jets this season. The next wide receiver is Tyler Johnson with six on the season. Regardless of who is at quarterback in the Big Apple, it's going to be imperative to get Wilson a real running mate. Jordyn Tyson has done nothing but prove himself as the top receiver prospect early in the season. Much like Wilson, he can win at all levels of the field and could be a dynamic No. 1 option in his own right."
Fans may not know much about Tyson, but he would be a big get after the season. He's played five games this season so far for Arizona State and has 39 catches, 483 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's one of the top receiver prospects in college football right now. The draft is a long ways away, but it's easy to see why this kid would fit into the young Jets offense.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner's Words For Jets Before Week 4