Why Jets Reportedly Benched Justin Fields Right Now
The New York Jets will have a new look on Sunday -- and for the foreseeable future.
New York will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and it will be the first game this season that Justin Fields is healthy, and not the team's starting quarterback. He missed a game early on with a concussion. He's healthy, but the Jets decided to make a change and install Tyrod Taylor as the team's quarterback moving forward.
This has been a topic of conversation for weeks, so why now? ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that the decision has a lot to do with evaluating the pass-catchers on the roster.
The Jets made a change this week
"The Jets' reason for moving from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor has a lot to do with their desire to evaluate the young non-quarterbacks on their roster, especially tight end Mason Taylor and recently acquired wide receivers John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell," Graziano reported. "They haven't been able to develop any kind of real passing game around Fields, whose running ability wasn't keeping them competitive in games. They know Tyrod Taylor brings increased turnover risk because he'll take chances Fields won't, but they need to figure out what they have in the rest of their receiving corps before making an offseason plan. And they felt they weren't going to be able to do that with Fields constantly checking it down and/or holding the ball too long.
"The move is not expected to be temporary. Unless Taylor gets injured (which he has some history of doing), I don't get the sense the Jets will go back to Fields this season. "
The Jets brought in Metchie and Mitchell ahead of the trade deadline. Michell separated well against the New England Patriots last week, but had just one catch on six targets for 10 yards. Metchie had three catches on three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Even with the passing offense struggling, Taylor has been a clear bright spot for the team. He has 34 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown. Taylor is second on the team in catches and receiving yards behind Garrett Wilson.
If the Jets are thinking about 2026 and beyond, this could be an opportunity to see which pass-catchers should be a part of the long-term vision under Aaron Glenn.
