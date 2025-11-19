Justin Fields-Steelers Speculation Starting After Jets Benching
The New York Jets made the difficult decision this week to bench young quarterback Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor.
It's an idea that has been speculated about for weeks. Fields was benched during the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and then the conversation throughout the week leading to Week 8 was all about who would get the start. The Jets kept Fields as the starter with Taylor dealing with a knee injury and went on to win back-to-back games, but the Week 11 loss against the New England Patriots was enough to convince the team to make a change.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Taylor is going to be the guy moving forward and that begs the question, what's next for Fields? It's important to note that he's just 26 years old. The season hasn't gone as planned, but we've seen quarterbacks bounce back all across the league and Fields is young enough to think that he still can. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo floated a few landing spots for Fields and the one that stood out and makes the most sense is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next options for Justin Fields
"Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh makes sense only if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return for the 2025 season and the Steelers don't take a quarterback early in this year's draft," DeArdo wrote. "If they have a roster spot to fill at quarterback, it's conceivable to think that the Steelers would consider re-signing Fields given their previous history together.
"As noted above, Fields showed significant growth during his brief time with the Steelers that contributed to their 4-2 start last season. That success could lead to a reunion in 2026, whether as a backup or a possible QB1 option."
Fields is in his fifth NFL season and the best campaign of his career came last season as a member of the Steelers. He made six starts and went 4-2 in the process. Even though Russell Wilson took over as the starter, he clearly impressed people in the front office because the Steelers wanted to bring him back. But, the Jets won the sweepstakes in free agency.
If Rodgers hangs up his cleats after the season, there may not be a better fit.
More NFL: Jets' Ideal Quarterback Fix Might Be Sitting On Eagles’ Bench