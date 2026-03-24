Why Minkah Fitzpatrick is Jets' Missing Piece on Defense

The New York Jets' defense is going to look very different in 2026.

That's a bit of an understatement as well. New York has added a handful of starting-caliber defensive players this offseason through the trade market and in free agency, including T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nahshon Wright, among others. There's more on the way as well with the 2026 National Football League Draft less than one month away. It's a different vibe from last year. New York entered the 2025 season with one of the youngest rosters in the league. There were very few players on the roster who were 30 years old or older. This offseason, New York has put more of a focus on infusing the young roster with veteran talent.

Of this group, bringing Fitzpatrick in arguably will have the biggest impact. That's not to say any of the other moves won't, but safety was a problem for New York and Fitzpatrick has been one of the very best in the league over the last eight years. He's bringing Pro Bowl-caliber play to New York and also leadership. He spent years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season. Bringing over what he learned in those two franchises, specifically Pittsburgh, will only help. One thing that should excite Jets fans is what Fitzpatrick said about what he wants to bring to the field for the Jets, as transcribed by Jets team reporter Susanna Weir.

The Jets made a great move bringing in Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I would like to bring passion to the field that's contagious," Fitzpatrick said, as transcribed by Weir. "All great defenses have a secondary that is physical. They play with an attitude or a chip on their shoulder. They're disciplined, they aren't making many mistakes. When other teams are scouting us and planning for us, we're not going to be predictable. But we're also not going to be chaotic. We're going to have a rhyme and a reason to why we do things, why I do things, why I play things a certain way."

Fitzpatrick is 29 years old and has had a very successful career to this point. He's coming to town with 21 interceptions under his belt. The Jets need that. New York had a historic season — and not for a good way — in 2025 as it didn't record an interception throughout the campaign. With Fitzpatrick coming to town, he's going to boost a position of need for New York while bringing veteran leadership with him.

Even his comments about the playing style and what he wants to bring to New York are a breath of fresh air. The Jets have needed to improve the defense and they certainly have done so.